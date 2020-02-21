Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339,446 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $35.39. 33,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

