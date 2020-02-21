MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. 199,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.