Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Momo worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Momo in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.06. 321,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,589. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

