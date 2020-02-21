Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.22% of Innospec worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Innospec by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Innospec by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Innospec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.25. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 7.41%. Innospec’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

In other news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

