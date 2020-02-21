Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 16,315 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309,965 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 615.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 209,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 180,272 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,033,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 121,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,512. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.