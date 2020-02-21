Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of Omnicell worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,663.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,280.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,901. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

OMCL stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,409. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

