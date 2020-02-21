Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 178,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at $3,728,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $2,853,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,319 shares of company stock worth $2,641,058. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. 4,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.38. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

