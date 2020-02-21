Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

Shares of HII stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $234.64. 7,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,152. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.