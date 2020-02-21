Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 144,335 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,335 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 30,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

