Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.78. 725,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.59%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

