Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,132 shares of company stock worth $21,217,951. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.15. 16,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,775. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average of $154.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.44 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

