Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 2,494 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 278,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

