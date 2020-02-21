Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Masco by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Masco by 2,433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 375,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 360,464 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,576 shares of company stock worth $10,988,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $45.20. 157,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

