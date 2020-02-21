L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of L Brands worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 848,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

