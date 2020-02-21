Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 30,950 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $58.25. 246,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,054. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

