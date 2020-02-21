Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 111,769 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111,769 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,463,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

