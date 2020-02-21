Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2,098.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,318 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

SKYW traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $55.20. 7,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.57. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

