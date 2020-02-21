Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $130.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.