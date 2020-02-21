Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 98,450 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Webster Financial worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,502,000 after buying an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 838,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,315,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,749. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

