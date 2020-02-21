Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Outfront Media worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,007 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after acquiring an additional 182,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

