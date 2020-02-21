PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PS Business Parks worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSB traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $168.86. 2,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

