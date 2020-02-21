Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New $6.14 Million Investment in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter.

NXST stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $133.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $2,430,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,038,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,644,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

