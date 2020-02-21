First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $366,553. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

