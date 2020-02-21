Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of RLI worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC raised its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RLI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in RLI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.31. 3,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.68.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.