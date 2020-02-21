Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,098,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,059,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 868,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,055,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

PRGS traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 140,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,677. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

