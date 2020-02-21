Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 37,050 Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Career Education were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Career Education by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Career Education by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Career Education Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

