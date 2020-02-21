Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 1,920 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

FITB traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 134,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

