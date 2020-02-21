Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.