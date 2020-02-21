Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,072. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $198.88 and a one year high of $252.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAP. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

