Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $52.79

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,986. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 507,354 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,913,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.69. 30,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,806. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.