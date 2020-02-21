Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 223,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 342,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,067,526 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 21,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.47. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

