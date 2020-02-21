Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 223,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 342,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,067,526 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 21,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.47. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.
