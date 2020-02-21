Analysts Set Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) PT at $79.20

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra cut their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,584.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,226 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Monro has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

