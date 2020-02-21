FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. During the last week, FLIP has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $739,653.00 and $315.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.40 or 0.02979102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00229017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00145133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

