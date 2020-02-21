VeriME Reaches Market Cap of $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00492413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.84 or 0.06535044 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00068665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027747 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005100 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

