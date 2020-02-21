Mincoin (MNC) Trading Down 90.4% Over Last Week

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $121,586.00 and approximately $808.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mincoin has traded 90.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00758983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,228,917 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us . Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

