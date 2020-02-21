Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

