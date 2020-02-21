Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $36.73 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,696 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IEFA stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

