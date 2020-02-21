Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $142,756,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 446,488 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of O opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

