Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $146.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

