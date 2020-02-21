Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 281,123 Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,123 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $66,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,709,000 after acquiring an additional 828,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $36.73 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $36.73 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Realty Income Corp
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Realty Income Corp
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 281,123 Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 281,123 Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $70.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $70.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report