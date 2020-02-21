Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 281,123 Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,123 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $66,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,709,000 after acquiring an additional 828,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

