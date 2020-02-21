Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $70.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $70,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $234.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day moving average is $202.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.27 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

