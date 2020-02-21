Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 11,614 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

NYSE:V opened at $211.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

