iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 169.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.11 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

