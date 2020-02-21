iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $112,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $143.94 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.