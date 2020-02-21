Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $247.71 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.19 and a 52 week high of $248.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.