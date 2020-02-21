Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $25.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

