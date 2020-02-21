Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.77% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $42,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 122,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 965,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 1,101,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

