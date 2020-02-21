AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 653,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,776 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

