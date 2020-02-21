Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $22.11 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.