Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Craft Brew Alliance.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,092,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $16.20 on Friday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

